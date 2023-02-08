WHSAA girls wrestling

Cheyenne Central junior Trona Bates, top, looks to the referee as she pins Cheyenne South sophomore Trinity Warner in a 115-pound match during a dual on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Far more athletes are competing in girls wrestling than the Wyoming High School Activities Association anticipated when it mapped out its inaugural state tournament.

As a result, the governing body announced changes to the state tournament Wednesday – just 15 days before the culminating event is slated to start.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus