CHEYENNE — Far more athletes are competing in girls wrestling than the Wyoming High School Activities Association anticipated when it mapped out its inaugural state tournament.
As a result, the governing body announced changes to the state tournament Wednesday – just 15 days before the culminating event is slated to start.
All weight classes with more than 16 competitors will use a single-elimination format for the opening round. The tournament will be a traditional double-elimination event after that.
“We just have so many kids, and we’re not sure how many there are going to be in each weight class,” WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “The bottom line is we’re trying to do what’s best for girls wrestling. We know this isn’t perfect, but we have gained the highest percentage of girls wrestling of any other state.
“That’s not total girls, that’s percent growth from the previous season. We’re headed in the right direction, but there were so many unknowns. My hope is there aren’t many weight classes impacted, but we just won’t know until next week, when entries are due.”
The girls state tournament starts Feb. 23 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. That day will feature everything except the championship bouts. Championship matches will be contested during the boys’ semifinals Feb. 24, a decision the WHSAA made in an effort to showcase the girls in front of a sizable crowd.
Parents of some girls wrestlers – including one who reached out to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday morning – are upset about the change. Comments shared on social media view the move as a slap in the face to girls who spent the season expecting to get at least two state tournament matches. Others wrote that the move creates inequity between the girls and boys wrestlers, and is another example of the season being haphazardly assembled after girls wrestling was sanctioned last April.
Wilson – who has headed the WHSAA’s girls wrestling committee – said he understands the frustration. However, he counters that the state tournament was planned before WHSAA and most school districts had concrete figures for how many girls were going to follow through on plans to wrestle this season. Just north of 30 girls went through the state’s doctor-supervised weight management certification prior to the 2021-22 campaign. That number ballooned to more than 260 for the inaugural girls season.
The boys and girls postseasons were already being handled inequitably, Wilson added. All brackets for the boys state tournament will feature no more than 16 wrestlers in each weight class because the field of competitors is whittled down through regional tournaments the weekend prior to state. The girls state tournament is an all-comers event.
“We’re already eliminating a number of boys before the state tournament because they have to qualify,” Wilson said. “That’s why I don’t see this change being a matter of inequity.
“In hindsight, we should have put some sort of qualification in place so we were guaranteed no more than 16 girls in each weight class like we are the boys.”
In an email sent to schools statewide Wednesday morning, Wilson wrote that the WHSAA girls wrestling committee will assemble again to determine what the 2023-24 girls wrestling season will look like. That could mean both tournaments running concurrently over three days. Tennis, basketball, soccer and outdoor track and field are currently contested in that fashion. A regional tournament to winnow state brackets to 16 also could be in the cards for girls wrestling, Wilson said.
“The sport is growing, and more girls are getting the opportunity to compete in athletics, which is what we want,” Wilson said. “There were going to be some growing pains in order to make this whole thing work. It’s not perfect, but we’ve given opportunities to a number of girls, and we’ll continue to do so.”