CHEYENNE — Athletes in the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament will get the double-elimination all-comers competition they expected after all.

The state’s governing body for prep sports announced Thursday afternoon it is doing away with the single-elimination format for the first round of brackets with more than 16 competitors. The WHSAA informed schools of the single-elimination move Wednesday morning, citing the number of athletes taking part, the compressed time schedule of the event and National Federation of State High School Associations rules limiting wrestlers to six matches per day during the postseason.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

