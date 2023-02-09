CHEYENNE — Athletes in the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament will get the double-elimination all-comers competition they expected after all.
The state’s governing body for prep sports announced Thursday afternoon it is doing away with the single-elimination format for the first round of brackets with more than 16 competitors. The WHSAA informed schools of the single-elimination move Wednesday morning, citing the number of athletes taking part, the compressed time schedule of the event and National Federation of State High School Associations rules limiting wrestlers to six matches per day during the postseason.
The move back to the original double-elimination all-comers format came after the WHSAA fielded complaints from both athletes and parents, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson said in an email to the state’s athletics directors and WHSAA personnel.
“We have modified the format to minimize the chance of any wrestler having to wrestle six matches on Thursday,” Wilson wrote. “… We have also eliminated the single-elimination bracket. We feel like this is a good compromise and the best thing we can do for our girls tournament.”
The new schedule calls for the first and second rounds, quarterfinals and semifinals to be contested Feb. 23. The first five rounds of wrestlebacks also will take place that day.
The final round of wrestlebacks and third- and fifth-place bouts will be wrestled immediately after the first round of boys matches Feb. 24.
The girls championship bouts will start at 7 p.m. that night.
Wilson has headed the WHSAA’s girls wrestling committee since the board signed off on sanctioning the sport last April. On Wednesday, Wilson wrote in an email to ADs around the state that the girls wrestling committee will discuss a new postseason format for the 2023-24 season the next time it meets. He expects both the girls and boys tournaments could run concurrently over three days at the same venue the way several other state culminating events are presently contested.
Girls wrestling also could see the addition of regional tournaments to qualify 16 wrestlers per weight class for the state tournament just as boys wrestling does.
