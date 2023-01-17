...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
If you're trying to eat healthier – especially if you're watching your blood pressure – you might want to think twice before popping open a can.
There’s nothing more convenient that heating up a bowl of canned soup. And when the weather is gloomy, there’s nothing more appealing than a warm bowl of soup. Even if you’re making your own soup, it’s likely you’ll open a can of some vegetable or an another.
While convenient, canned foods often contain very high amounts of sodium. A half cup of canned peas has 310 mg sodium, compared to just 7 mg in a half cup of frozen peas.
The extra sodium content in canned foods has been linked to weight gain, inflammation and high blood pressure.
Raw and frozen vegetables not only have less sodium, they generally contain vitamins, minerals and nutrients. But if canned vegetables are the most convenient option, there are still ways to make them a bit healthier.
“Draining and rinsing canned vegetables for a couple of minutes can reduce sodium content by 9-23%, depending on the vegetable,” according to Healthline.