When considering College Football Playoff expansion, think of implementing a new format for the 2024 and '25 seasons as a chance for a test drive.

Flipping the current four-team playoff to 12 teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to any part long term.


