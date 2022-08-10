CHEYENNE — Having a year of Division I basketball under her belt, Bailey Wilborn is bringing with her a little bit of experience to the University of Wyoming women’s basketball program.
The sophomore spent her freshman season at the University of Maine, where she appeared in 25 games and started three. She averaged 2.8 points and scored double-digits in three outings.
Simply getting a taste of what DI basketball has to offer helps set the tone for players, she said.
“I think getting through freshman year is tricky, but once you do, regardless of where you go, it’ll help a lot,” Wilborn said. “It’s just knowing what to expect and understanding the differences of college from high school.”
The 5-foot-8 guard said her outside shot is probably the top tool in her arsenal, but she’s hoping to develop her game overall, and UW and its coaching staff could make that happen. Her senior season of high school helped showcase her offensive efficiency. She shot 43% from 3-point range, 83% from the free-throw line and 54% overall.
However, there’s still room for improvement.
“I’m really bringing over my 3-point shot, but I really want to expand and be a more well-rounded player, which I think I’ll be able to really hone in here,” she said. “More like getting to the rim, getting to the free-throw line, getting those 15-footer pull-ups … just making my game well-rounded as a whole.”
First-year Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said Wilborn is the the type of player the program typically tries to recruit, and that with her DI knowledge, it didn’t take her long to pick up the Cowgirls’ offense, which tends to be the biggest learning curve for first-year UW players.
“My thing is think about she’s our kind of kid; our program kid that we recruit on a yearly basis,” the coach said. “She has figured out motion already, and that’s that biggest part. Once again, she played 20-plus games at Maine. She has the college experience, and she has that pace of play that we like.”
After hitting the transfer portal, Wilborn said she considered transferring to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, but Wyoming had always been at the top of her list, even following high school. A native of Wichita, Kansas, she said Laramie carries similar midwestern vibes to what she grew up with. She grew fond of everything the town and the university had to offer during her visit, and committed in late April.
“The culture was more my style,” she said. “Wyoming has phenomenal facilities, the coaches are great, and I already love being teammates with those girls. So many aspects (played a part in my decision).”
It didn’t take long for her to be sold on where she was going to continue her basketball career, and her love for the Gem City and what it has in store is still growing.
“I’ve liked Wyoming a lot since high school and, officially, after I hit the portal, I started talking to the coaches more, I loved it even more, and coming on the visit really sold it for me,” she said. “This is the place I want to be. I love it here, and so far my love for it has grown.”