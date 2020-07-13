Name: William "Will" Luna
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 5216 Windmill Rd., Cheyenne, Wyoming
Profession: Business Owner/Marketing & Promotions
Education: Bachelors of Science, University of Wyoming
Experience: I've been active in our community for over 20 years working for Laramie County the past five, a volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days, a member of the CFD HEELS, a graduate and former standing committee member of Leadership Cheyenne, a Wyoming Business Report 40 Under 40 award recipient, a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader nominee and more.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luna4laramiecountycommissioner
What motivated you to run for this position?
The decision to run has been on my mind for several years and now was just the time. The commissioner roll is very substantial to our community as they run the operations and internal workings for all of Laramie County. I'm a dedicated hard worker who truly loves our community and I feel I can bring a face and voice to Laramie County
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Transparency – Open lines of communication and willingness to listen. Honest answers no matter the decision outcome. We as elected officials need to be held to a higher standard and be fully open with the citizens who elected us.
Fiscally Responsible – Stick to and maintain a tax payer friendly budget while working outside the box to improve on best practices for the services that the county currently provides.
Business Recruitment and Retention – Work to actively engage business who are looking to relocate that will enhance the community and culture of Laramie County. Work with existing businesses to build and foster relationships to help them grow and prosper
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I would reiterate what I said before. We need to be open and transparent with what is taking place in our communities. We need to have open minds, and ears and be able to listen to our residents and what their concerns are. We as elected officials need to work to actively engage our voters and truly represent them.
Fiscally Responsible. I'm a family man and I truly understand how to live on a tight budget. We need to be fiscally responsible with the tax payer dollars and make sure we are using them to the fullest and best intentions of our residents.
Business Recruitment and Retention. We need to diversify our economy and find seek out businesses that want to enhance the community of Laramie County and our Western way of life. We also need to help foster growth for our current businesses so they can prosper in Laramie County.