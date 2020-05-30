Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 77F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.