“We are uncertain at this time if or how the storm will impact license types and numbers,” said Robin Kepple, regional information and education specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “It is possible we could see isolated cuts to Type 6 licenses (doe/fawn cow/calf). However, these types of decisions would be made through our public review process, which is currently underway.
“We encourage anyone who has questions to view the videos of our proposals for the 2021 hunting season, attend the online Q&A session on March 31, and provide comments that will go to the Game and Fish Commission.”
The videos are available at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/ Get-Involved/Public-Meetings.
From staff reports