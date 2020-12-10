LARAMIE – Just over a week ago, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team saw a 19-point halftime lead dwindle away in a stunning home loss to Texas Southern.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys took a 20-point lead into the locker room against Denver. There would be no repeat of the Texas Southern incident at Arena-Auditorium this time, however.
No late-game heroics or theatrics are required when you lead for more than 39 minutes of game action.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams scored 20 points in the first half as the Cowboys shot a scorching 53.1% from the field, including 41.2% from behind the 3-point line. That magic carried over into the second half this time around, and the Cowboys cruised past Denver 83-61.
Williams finished with a game and career-high 30 points on 13 of 20 from the field.
It was also the last home game for UW that will have fans in attendance until at least Jan. 8, , as new health and safety orders from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will allow only family for the next month.
It was all about Williams in the game’s first 20 minutes, as the freshman from Texas did a little bit of everything offensively. Layups, 3-pointers, it didn’t matter. Williams had everything in his bag early Wednesday, going 8 of 11 from the field in the first half while leading the team to a 45-25 lead.
Coming off a nail-biting 76-73 victory over Oregon State on Sunday in Corvallis, Oregon, the Cowboys (4-1) needed a game where they flexed their muscles from start to finish. They got exactly that against a Denver (1-2) team that could do nothing but throw its collective hands in the air. The Cowboys shot 49.3% from the field for the game.
UW did the job on defense as well, forcing the Pioneers into contested perimeter shots and a crowd of bodies at the rim. Denver made just seven shots in the first half and hit at a 39.6% clip for the game.
Sophomore Kenny Foster, who was named Mountain West player of the week Monday after averaging 20 points in his first two games of the season, carried his hot play into Wednesday’s matchup, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers for 15 points. Redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points, with nine coming in the second half.
Wyoming travels to Orem, Utah to face Utah Valley on Saturday before finishing its nonconference slate next Thursday at home against Omaha.