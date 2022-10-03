Broncos Williams Out Football

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, left, is carted off the field during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks.

"Both of those guys are obviously very important to our team," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "Losing Javonte is so unfortunate, a dynamic player in this league. Randy, same thing. Having to have him miss some time right now is hard because he's been a great force on the team."

