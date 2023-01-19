No one was surprised when Logan Wilson forced a fumble that led to a game-winning touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.
At least, no one was surprised in Wyoming.
With the game tied 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Wilson met Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley at the Bengals’ 1-yard line. Wilson punched the ball out of Huntley’s hand and into the lap of teammate Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the Bengals to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.
Wilson has been making game-changing plays since his days at Natrona County High in Casper. He was a star wide receiver, defensive back, place-kicker and punter for the Mustangs, and was an all-state selection three times, including his final two seasons as a defensive back and receiver.
Wilson committed to the University of Wyoming and switched from defensive back to linebacker after redshirting his first season. As a four-year starter for the Cowboys, Wilson finished with 421 total tackles, including 105 as a senior. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football, and was named first team All-Mountain West.
Although he was born in North Dakota before moving to Cody when he was 3 years old, Wilson has been one of the biggest representatives of what Wyoming football is all about. Sunday’s forced fumble against the Ravens was just another example of Wilson quietly blossoming into one of the most promising young linebackers in the NFL today.
He’s also doing it as the rare UW alum that played high school football in Wyoming.
“I knew it was a sneak formation. I knew there was space,” Wilson told the Athletic after the Bengals’ 24-17 win last weekend. “I don’t remember what exact yard line it was on, but it was at least a yard-and-a-half away from the goal line, so I knew there was gonna be time before he was able to reach the ball all the way across the goal line.
“I just jumped up, and made a play and punched the ball out.”
Wilson has the third-most tackles (59) in the league since Week 14, according to the Bengals’ website. He finished with a team-high 10 tackles against the Ravens to push his career total to 305 since being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Last week was already Wilson’s fifth career playoff game after helping the Bengals during their improbable postseason run last year that ended with a 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Wilson is looking for his second Super Bowl appearance in his three-year career this postseason.
The road to the Super Bowl this season will pair Wilson against a familiar foe. Former UW teammate Josh Allen will be lined up under center for the Buffalo Bills during the divisional round this weekend in New York.
Wilson and Allen were teammates in Laramie from 2015 to 2017. The pair met on an NFL field for the first time in their overlapping careers earlier this month, but the game was postponed and later canceled after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter.
Sunday will be the first time Wilson and Allen will meet in the NFL playoffs, and it probably won’t be the last.
Allen had high praise for his former teammate during the Cowboys’ 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl last month. The Bills quarterback joined the Barstool Sports broadcast during the game to discuss playing Wilson in the NFL for the first time in Week 17.
“Logan’s a helluva player. He was a clutch player for Wyoming,” Allen said during the broadcast. “We call him ‘The Governor.’ All of his friends call him ‘The Governor.’ He’s gonna run for governor one day in Wyoming and win it. He flies around. He makes some plays.
“It’ll be fun to go against a good friend like him. We’ve got a jersey swap after the game, but, you know, when it’s on the field, it’s all business.”
Allen has been one of the biggest components of putting UW back on the map in recent years. The Firebaugh, California, product was selected seventh overall by Buffalo in the 2018 draft and has set the league on fire in recent years with his strong arm and versatile running ability.
Wilson has been in Allen’s shadow as a former Cowboy playing in the NFL for the past three seasons, but with the way he’s been playing, he could soon join his former quarterback in representing UW at the highest level.
“It will be a unique opportunity to go against him,” Wilson told Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer last month. “I’m looking forward to it.”
It’s by no means a competition between Allen and Wilson for who has the most success after leaving Laramie. Regardless, the pair of former Cowboys will put that relationship to the side this weekend as they battle for a spot in the AFC championship game.
If Wilson plays the way he’s been playing, Allen may be in for a rude awakening. Aside from less than a quarter in Week 17, the last time Wilson was trying to tackle Allen, the quarterback was wearing a red no-contact jersey in practice.
Allen and the Bills will host Wilson and the Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday in New York. The winner will face the winner of the contest between Jacksonville and Kansas City for a spot in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.