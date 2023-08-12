wte-20230813-spts-RussellWilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a preseason game Friday in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton gave quarterback Russell Wilson an extended look in the preseason opener Friday night and it paid off.

Payton had talked about Wilson and other starters playing 15 to 18 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Wilson got 20 snaps, and his last one of the night was a gem.

