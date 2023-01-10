Chargers Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson pledged to bounce back from his dud of a Denver debut while the Broncos look for a coach to replace the one who bombed so spectacularly that he didn't even make it through his first season.

The Broncos (5-12) extended their playoff drought to seven years and their string of losing seasons to six with a hugely disappointing 2022 campaign that held so much promise back in the spring.

