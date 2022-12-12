Chiefs Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday.

Wilson, who hasn't had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter.


