Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during the AFC head coaches availability at the NFL meetings March 27, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A dearth of 2023 draft picks and an urgent roster overhaul turned the Denver Broncos into the NFL's biggest spenders in free agency this offseason.

With no draft picks until Round 3, the Broncos signed 14 veterans, including Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey and Samaje Perine, to contracts that totaled a whopping $242,647,500.

