Wimbledon Russians

Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles fourth round match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday, July 6, 2021m in London.

 Associated Press

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club on Friday reversed its ban from last year.

The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with "appropriate conditions," including not expressing support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

