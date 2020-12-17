LARAMIE – Jeff Linder and University of Wyoming men’s basketball is used to waiting at this point. That’s essentially all they did from June through November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next gap in the Cowboys’ schedule is just another reminder of how unpredictable the 2020-21 season is going to be.
UW (5-1) was set to open Mountain West play Sunday and next Tuesday against UNLV at Arena-Auditorium. The Runnin’ Rebels, however, have active COVID-19 cases within their program, and the series has been postponed.
That means that when the Cowboys face Omaha (2-6) today in their nonconference finale, there will be a 15-day gap between games, as UW’s next scheduled game isn’t until Jan. 2, 2021 at Fresno State.
So long, 2020.
The Cowboys are ready to ring in the new year following today’s matchup with the Mavericks. And, in a sense, that time off might not be the worst thing in the world for a team that has essentially been in a bubble for the better part six months.
“We’ve been dealing with dead times since March 19 or 20 of 2020. We’ve gotten accustomed and used to dead time. I think, for our guys, in some ways, it’s actually a good thing," Linder said. "Kwane (Marble II) and Kenny (Foster) have been here since April. The Hunters (Maldonado and Thompson) have been here since May.
"The new guys have been here since early July. I do think it's important for our guys to go home. I think it's important to be around their family.”
During his media availability earlier this week, Linder was candid about the need for his players to go back home for a period of time, if at all possible. He’s well aware of the risks travel can bring, and he knows there’s a chance a player contracts COVID-19 and brings it back to the team.
But with more than two weeks coming between games, it’s a perfect opportunity to send players home for the holidays to decompress following what has been an unprecedented stretch of stress.
“If the NCAA is about mental health, and we're about mental health, not letting your players go home for Christmas is asinine,” Linder said. “If they weren't allowed to go home, I would have allowed them to go home anyways.
"And if that was going to be the case, and we'd have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, and we're going to miss games, then so be it. Because at the end of the day, what's best for these kids is what's best for them mentally.”
Linder’s commitment to his players’ mental health is not lost on the Cowboys, either. Junior guard Drake Jeffries, in his first season with the Cowboys following a stint at Indian Hills Community College, will be able to go home to his native Illinois for the first time since July.
“It’s really great honestly. There’s coaches that, maybe you’ll get lucky at Christmas if you get two or three days,” junior guard Drake Jeffries said. “We’ve been here for months on end. It’s nice to have a guy that actually cares about our well-being.”
It will certainly be different than previous trips home, redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. He will likely be confined to staying home with his family in Colorado Springs. He will be “extra careful,” he said. But even having the option to go home from a coach finally is not to be understated, particularly in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s kind of huge in a sense that, you can talk about it, but actions are louder than words,” Maldonado said.
Coming off a close game against Utah Valley that saw back-and-forth momentum swings from start to finish, UW is feeling fairly good about itself right now.
A year ago, these were games the Cowboys found ways to lose.
The energy in this team’s locker room is different, according to Maldonado. It’s easy to be excited at the beginning of any season, when the losses haven’t started to mount. But when the losing piles on like it did during last season’s 24-loss campaign, it is impossible to maintain optimism and positivity, Maldonado said.
This year, however, the mood within the Cowboys is one of ever-growing confidence.
“It kind of reminds me of my freshman year … when we won 20 games,” Maldonado said. “As it got closer to the end (last season) …there’s no way to replicate that energy. The energy this year is pretty different. A lot of guys are able to bring it every single day.”
Omaha, which plays in the Summit League, is battled tested, having faced Kansas, Colorado, and Creighton already. The Mavericks are led by sophomore guard Marlon Ruffin, who is the only player on the team scoring in double-figures (13.4 points per game).
With this being the Cowboys’ last game of 2020, there’s an added importance on playing well headed into the upcoming lull. Having to sit on a loss for more than two weeks is not something anyone in the Cowboys’ locker room wants to deal with.
There are happier ways to spend the holidays with loved ones.
“They’re a good team. (We) can’t overlook them,” Jeffries said. “It’ll be very important getting this win … it’s a lot nicer going into break 6-1 than 5-2.”