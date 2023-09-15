PWHL Taking Shape Hockey

The newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League is quickly taking shape. Hilary Knight is in her familiar stomping grounds of Boston, Marie-Philip Poulin is home in Quebec, and Kelly Pannek landed in her native Minnesota after becoming the league's first player to sign a contract.

On Friday, the yet-to-be-named six franchises announced their head coaches, with Canadian national team coach Troy Ryan most notably being hired by Toronto, along with two of his assistants also landing jobs — Courtney Kessel (Boston) and Kori Cheverie (Montreal).

