APTOPIX Liberty Fever Basketball

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones in the second half of a game on July 12, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie.

She has, and more. The first-time All Star's historic season has made her the front-runner for rookie of the year honors and infused renewed hope for the Indiana Fever franchise.

