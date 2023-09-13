NEW YORK — There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York.

Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6. New York was right behind. Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line.

