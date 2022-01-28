Horse virus found in Park County
POWELL (WNE) — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) received laboratory confirmation of a Park County horse infected with equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) myeloencephalopathy.
The affected horse and approximately 40 herd mates are quarantined to the operation near Cody where they have resided without addition of new horses for the past six weeks.
The epidemiological investigation revealed contact between the affected herd and two outside herds.
Horses in the contact herds are being monitored for respiratory and neurologic disease, and have remained free of disease since the exposure date. Both contact herds are confined to their premises for 14 days beyond their exposure.
EHV-1 is the very common rhinopneumonitis virus which typically causes mild respiratory symptoms in infected horses, but in rare cases, it may cause severe neurologic signs.
To date, while infection has been confirmed in only one horse, multiple horses have shown clinical signs consistent with equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy.
The first affected horse began showing neurologic signs early the second week of January. The most recent case of a horse in this herd developing clinical signs of the disease was on Jan. 22.
This affected herd will remain under quarantine until 21 days after the resolution of clinical signs. The source of infection in the quarantined herd is unknown.
EHV-1 often takes up residence in host nerve cells after the initial infection. From that nerve cell residence, EHV-1 can then recrudesce (basically, establish a new clinical infection with shedding of infectious virus) when a horse’s immune system falters.
The epidemiologic evidence indicates that was the source of the outbreak in this herd. More information on equine herpes virus can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Livestock Board Office at 307-777-7515.
Clark eco resort plan opposed
CODY (WNE) — An upscale, 30,978 square-foot, 2-acre retreat proposed in Clark was opposed last week by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission in an unanimous vote.
The dude ranch known as Soori Wyoming, proposed by Singapore architect Soo Chan, was determined by the P&Z board to be lacking conformity with its surroundings.
The project is still not dead in the water as the P&Z decision is only a recommendation. The project has not been officially rescinded and as part of the process required for a special use permit, it will go before the county commissioners at some point in the future.
Plans for the two-story eco retreat include 14 structures, an outdoor swimming pool, a small gymnasium, one-person spa treatment room and 11 cabins to house up to 34 guests. The 161-acre parcel is located immediately east of the Clarks Fork Canyon and south of County Road 8VC.
Soori is planned to be primarily solar powered with secondary electricity coming from Rocky Mountain Power.
During the Jan. 19 commission meeting, the organizers said they purposely left their application submitted on Nov. 12 unfinished so they could gauge public opinion on the project before committing too much time to it.
Of the roughly 20 Clark residents who spoke at the meeting held at the Park County Courthouse, not one expressed support for the project. Many said this project would be a better fit in Jackson and criticized the visual appearance of the sand-toned, half-oval shaped building.