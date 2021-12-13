Sorry, an error occurred.
The Green River High School Wolves basketball team couldn’t secure a first win of the season during the Casper Basketball Tournament.
CASPER – The Green River High School Wolves tipped off their season in Casper, this weekend, Dec. 9 – 11, and failed to register their first win of the season.
On day one, the Wolves went to battle with the Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School. Green River eventually fell by the score of 76-58.
On day two, the Wolves went up against Laramie High School in a game that did go down to the wire. The Wolves dropped this close encounter by the score of 58-55.
On the final day, the Wolves scored the same number of points as they did the day before. It wasn’t enough, as their opponents, Cheyenne South High School, beat them by the score of 70-55.
Green River will play their next game against Fruita Monument High School of Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 16, in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic.
