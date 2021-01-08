GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School wrestling team defeated cross-town rival Rock Springs on Thursday night in Green River by a score of 45-34.
Following five-straight wins, the visitors opened the dual with a hot start. However, after trailing heavily, Green Rivers’ Michael Cynova provided his team with a much-needed spark. With only 15 seconds remaining in the third period, the 220-pound Cynova pinned Pablo Meza, cutting the Tigers' lead to 18. From that moment on, the Wolves found their form and won six of the final seven matches, ending the night in dominating fashion.
Not long after Cynova’s performance, teammate Deylin Miller defeated Ranger Elkins of Rock Springs. This heavyweight match lasted one tick under the 30-second mark. One match later and following back-to-back wins, Green River’s Kale Knezovich continued to hit the gas pedal. The 106-pounder cut the Tigers' advantage to six after Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher was disqualified.
Soon after, following six minutes of back-and-fourth action, Dominic Martinez kept the Wolves' winning streak alive. The 113-pound senior defeated Justin Henry of Rock Springs by a 13-6 decision. With only four matches remaining, Green River still trailed, but the Wolves never panicked. Instead, due to an open slot in the 120-pound weight class, Thomas Dalton gave the home team a three-point lead after Rock Springs was forced to forfeit six points. Green River never looked back.
Following a dominating win by Conner Todd, the 126-pound sophomore extended the Wolves' lead to 39-30. Soon after, Kade Flores cemented Green River's win after defeating Rock Springs’ Garrett Fletcher halfway into the start of their match.
Following six-straight winning performances, GRHS did its best to keep the streak going. However, thanks to RJ Davidson, the 138-pound senior, Rock Springs handed Green River its fourth loss of the night after an 18-2 victory over Kayleb Farris.
Although the Tigers found their way back on the scoreboard, it wasn’t enough to take home the victory. With eight wins, GRHS closed out Thursday’s dual with an 11-point victory.