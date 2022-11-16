Kim and Leslie Jo

Kim Seymour from Inside Connection accepts a donation from Leslie Jo Gatti, member of the Rock Springs Woman's Club during their monthly meeting at White Mountain Library recently. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Woman's Club

ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs was held on Nov. 15, at White Mountain Library. This luncheon meeting was hosted by Jennie Malonek. She brought turkey, stuffing and sweet potatoes. Members brought a variety of vegetables and desserts.

Our speaker was Kim Seymour from Inside Connections. The members learned about the support given to expectant women through this program. The women are counseled on the options available to them and then given whatever support they need based on their individual decisions. The center is located at 731 C St. Building B in Rock Springs. They can also do pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasound to those qualifying, education options, abortion pill reversal after the first pill only, post abortion support and help after the baby is born. There is a boutique inside with diapers, formula and many other items needed by babies. They are a nonprofit and depend on donations to carry out their programs. They may be reached at 307-362-5277. The club donated $25.


