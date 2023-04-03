NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — This year's record-breaking women's NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship.

Mulkey's unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark's 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina's quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knocked off before the Sweet 16.

