Players of a women's football team from Mariupol pose for photo before a Ukrainian championship match against Shakhtar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — In an empty stadium in Ukraine's capital, a group of women soccer players draped in blue-and-yellow flags are getting ready for the match of the day.

As at every game these days, they observe a minute of silence for those who died because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

