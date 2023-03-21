NCAA South Florida South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) holds back teammates during the second half in a second-round game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

 Associated Press

The Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week.

The NCAA changed its setup for the women’s tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville — a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina — will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.

