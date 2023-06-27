Womens Tennis Equal Prize Money

WTA CEO Steve Simon sits for an interview during the WTA Finals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022., in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Associated Press

It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players.

Now, the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years.

