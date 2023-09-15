Soccer Spain Women's Team

FILE - Then President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, top right, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 22, 2023. One day before Spain’s new women’s coach announces her first squad, the players who won the Women’s World Cup have yet to say if they are ready to come back to the team after rebelling against their disgraced former federation president. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because Luis Rubiales caused an uproar when he kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the awards ceremony last month in Sydney. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

 Manu Fernandez

BARCELONA, Spain — The new coach of Spain's women's team had to delay the announcement of her first squad Friday after nearly all of the country's World Cup-winning players maintained their boycott of the national team as part of their fight against sexism in soccer.

Spain coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her squad on Friday. But 20 minutes before she was supposed to hold a news conference, the federation said it was postponed to a time to be determined.

