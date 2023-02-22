APTOPIX Woods McIlroy Venture

Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the future home of their tech-infused golf league that will begin play next year on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots.

With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch.

