Montana Bridge Collapse

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse on Saturday, June 24, 2023, near Columbus, Mont. 

 Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. — Work has been underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Montana Rail Link is developing a cleanup plan and is working with its unions and BNSF Railway to reroute freight trains in the area to limit disruption of the supply chain, Beth Archer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said in a joint statement issued with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Montana Rail Link.

comments powered by Disqus