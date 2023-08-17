BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Aug. 18
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK , Page A3
Tease 2: THE CATCH Border War hero Alex Brown wants to take the next step, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Gregory McNamee column (Other voices)
Buffalo Bulletin editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Peter Roff column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (three)
EPA grants Wyoming $248K for stormwater, sewer projects, WNE – no art
Crime and punishment briefs
Around Wyoming briefs
A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 195
A6 (send color) AP national/world wire
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1-B2 color)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
