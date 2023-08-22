BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: , Page A7
Tease 2: (sports) , Page B1
Tease 3: , Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps (photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Tracy Stone-Manning column (Other voices)
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
LTE policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (two, one notice)
Daily record/police calls – run full
Around Wyoming briefs – use first
Crime and punishment briefs – if needed to fill
Other A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 199
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Greater Yellowstone grizzly attacks remain rare, WNE – (photo) – run full
Defendant wants murder trial moved from Park County, WNE – no art
A7 (send color)
Some rally to save WSH buildings even as state plans demolition, WNE – (photo/mug)
No permit yet for Cody LDS temple, WNE – no art
A8-A10 (send A8 color; A9 B&W; A10 color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 AP (send color) AP National/World news wire
B5-B8 (send B&W) COMICS-Wednesday; PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
B9-B10 (send color) CLASSIFIEDS
