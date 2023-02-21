BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 23 – Saturation edition
A1 (send color)
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 23 – Saturation edition
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: (outdoors) , Page A3
Tease 2: HONORED UW’s Black 14 were recently recognized nationally and locally, Page B1
Tease 3: NIFTY IDEA Buffalo woman invents horse massage tool, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps
A4 (send COLOR)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Martin L. Buchanan column (Local voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs (not used for Wednesday)
Crime and punishment briefs (three) – if needed
A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 46
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column-Ducks Unlimited (two photos on front, third photo for jump)
, AP (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 (send color)
Buffalo women invents horse massage tool , WNE (photo) – run full
Bill seeks liberation for raw dairy and eggs, WyoFile – can cut
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.