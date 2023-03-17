BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, March 18
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE , Page A6
Tease 2: , Page B1
Tease 2:
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR) – this is the one edition of the week this page will be color
A5 (send color)
A6 Laramie Life (send color) – jumps to A7 if needed
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Gillette students get hands-on with cadaver lab, WNE (photo)
Billionaire’s Bondurant makeover hits a snag, WyoFile (photo)
A9 (send color)
State Parks launches Buffalo Bill update amid process concerns, WyoFile (photo/mug)
Still on the family homestead, WNE (photo)
A10 (send color)
Company sues commissioners for denying Wapiti cell tower, WNE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B6 National/World AP Wire (send B4-B5 color, B6 B&W)
B7-B8 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B9-B10 Classifieds (send color)
