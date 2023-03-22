APTOPIX WBC Baseball US Japan

Japan player Shohei Ohtani, top center, celebrates with his teammates after defeating the United States in World Baseball Classic championship game on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani's strikeout of Mike Trout, Trea Turner's go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan's walk-off semifinal win and Mexico's comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico will be replayed over and over.

Edwin Díaz's season-ending knee injury and Jose Altuve's broken thumb will be discussed all year, too.

