WBC Flashy Footwear

Custom cleats are shown on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in New York. Many players in this year's World Baseball Classic — where Alex Katz is a pitcher on Israel's team, will be wearing custom-designed cleats produced by his company Stadium Custom Kicks.

 Associated Press

When Joc Pederson takes the field for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, he'll be wearing bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David inside each Nike swoosh.

Edwin Díaz commissioned two different designs to wear for Puerto Rico: blue with a bronze trumpet across the Adidas stripes, and red with white and blue trumpets, a reference to the closer's intro music.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus