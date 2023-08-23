WWCup Spain England Soccer

From left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Queen Letizia and President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, talk on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

 Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — The players' union representing the Women's World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished.

Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday's awards ceremony, said in a statement that the FUTPRO players' union and her agent would "defend my interests and speak on my behalf."

