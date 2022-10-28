Soccer World Cup Uniforms

Denmark's Christian Eriksen plays during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Denmark on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia. Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said when releasing the black third-choice design.

 Darko Bandic/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Puma, you're all boxed in. Nike, what have you done to the U.S. and Canada? Adidas, you're making a few style waves.

With millions at stake in retail sales, this year's World Cup in Qatar has soccer fans playing rate the shirt — and what to buy. So far, there's no runaway winner that just might earn icon status like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria during the last tournament in 2018.


