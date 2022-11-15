Soccer World Cup Sharing Prize Money

In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final match between the United States and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

 Alessandra Tarantino/AP file

World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men's and women's teams.

Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing in the sport's most prestigious tournaments will be distributed equally between players for both teams — after the federation takes a cut off the top.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus