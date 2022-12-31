...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit
eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of
Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.
That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said.
The U.S. population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.
The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Net international migration is expected to add a person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.