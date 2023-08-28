...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND WEST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of
Horse Creek, or 14 miles east of Laramie, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Horse Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Laramie
County through 330 PM MDT...
At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gun Barrel, or 33 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving south at 15
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albin and Gun Barrel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Students can learn about medical cybersecurity via video challenge
CyberWyoming Alliance has announced a challenge for students in grades 6-12 to learn about internet-connected medical devices and how to protect them, fostering cybersecurity awareness and equipping Wyoming’s youth with vital employability skills.
The Cyber-In-A-Box School Video Challenge is in its third year.
“The hope is that teachers and club sponsors will book a tour with their local hospital to talk to the IT people there, see the internet-connected devices that are used to treat patients and run the hospital, and show the students the careers in Wyoming’s medical industry,” said Laura Baker, president of the CyberWyoming Alliance, in a news release.
Each team of up to five students receives $100 and T-shirts to make a cyber safety video, which is then posted on the Wyoming State Library’s website.
Wyoming Business Council launches updated Market Expansion Grant
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council is rolling out changes to the Trade Show and Market Expansion Grant, now called the Market Expansion Grant. The primary focus of the MEG is to help Wyoming businesses overcome challenges associated with expanding into new markets outside the state by defraying costs associated with those activities.
The MEG will cover 75% of approved market expansion activity expenses, up to $4,000. Individual companies are eligible for a maximum of two grants per year based on funding availability. Updates from the previous version of the grant include increased flexibility for proposed market expansion activities, increased flexibility for approved expenditures, lodging cost share and a simplified digital application.
MEG applicants must meet several requirements to qualify:
Wyoming for-profit business;
Located within the state and have a nexus to the state;
Intend to stay in Wyoming;
Pursue out-of-state markets and eligible market expansion activities; and
Have the capacity to fulfill orders as a result of these efforts.
“This updated grant helps companies think big with their marketing efforts in order to bring outside dollars back to Wyoming,” said Kaley Holyfield, WBC business retention and expansion manager, in a news release.