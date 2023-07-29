Gordon urges caution in spending after July revenue report
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a cautious approach to state spending in response to the July revenue update issued by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a cautious approach to state spending in response to the July revenue update issued by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.
The governor said he will continue to apply conservative principles to budgeting as he prepares his next two-year budget proposal.
The July CREG pacing report, released Friday, shows total revenue collections for the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account exceed the January CREG forecast by $176.1 million. While high natural gas prices from 2022 resulted in strong revenues, prices and volumes have been falling steadily since reaching record highs one year ago. This change could reverse the strong revenues from a year ago.
In addition, the governor's office said in a news release, "Wyoming continues to face an ongoing threat to its legacy mineral industries through the Biden administration’s anti-fossil fuel policies."
The governor noted another key factor that is part of the revenue and budget picture is that Wyoming was able to recover $584 million of COVID-19-related expenditures from 2020 with American Rescue Plan Act Revenue Replacement funds. In the next budget, the state must first restore $330 million in state general fund dollars to maintain existing government services that are currently funded with ARPA Revenue Replacement funds.
“I am encouraged with the July CREG Pacing Report, which may appear favorable on the surface, but it is important to remember that it is a backward-looking document,” Gordon said in the release. “This examination of recent revenues also shows gathering storm clouds on the horizon that could signal a change in Wyoming’s future revenues.”
The governor will release his next two-year budget proposal in November.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
