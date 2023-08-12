EPA offers Wyoming $248K for stormwater, sewer upgrades

CHEYENNE — On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $248,000 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funding to help Wyoming communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.

