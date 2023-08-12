EPA offers Wyoming $248K for stormwater, sewer upgrades
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $248,000 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funding to help Wyoming communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.
“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that collect and treat wastewater, and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said in a news release. “With $248,000 in grant funding, EPA is helping Wyoming address the threat of stormwater inundation in communities that need it most.”
Stormwater management is a complex environmental challenge for communities across the country. The costs to construct, operate and maintain stormwater infrastructure can be significant. This investment follows changes made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prioritize projects for small and/or financially distressed communities and prevents cost share requirements from being passed on to these communities.
This funding for Wyoming is part of $50 million in grants that EPA made available nationally.
Learn all about Wyoming's tax structure with free webinar series
LARAMIE — The Equality State Policy Center has announced a new partnership with Wyoming Tax Facts to educate Wyomingites on all things taxes. Over the next few months, the two organizations will co-host a webinar series that takes a deep dive into Wyoming’s tax structure.
The webinar series, Tax Facts Lunch & Learn, is a free, virtual, public education program that will feature experts, lawmakers and other stakeholders. Ashley Harpstreith, executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, will kick off the series as the first featured guest on Aug. 30 with her presentation Wyoming Tax Structure 101 from noon to 1 p.m.
“Wyoming’s tax structure is complex and not something people give much thought to until they see essential or desired state and local programs cut,” said Sue Sommers, one of the founding members of Wyoming Tax Facts. “With the recent attention on property taxes, it is a perfect time to offer education on how the state raises — and spends — funds.”
Register for the August presentation at equalitystate.org/tax/.
Can’t make it? ESPC will upload these videos to its YouTube channel after the event.
The next Tax Facts Lunch & Learn will be from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. Sign up for ESPC’s newsletters to get reminders for Tax Facts Lunch & Learn.
Gov. Gordon appoints Darin Westby as director of WYDOT
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Darin Westby as director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Westby has served as interim director of the agency since March. He was one of three finalist candidates for the position that the Wyoming Transportation Commission submitted to the governor.
Prior to joining WYDOT as interim director, Westby spent 22 years with the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, serving as director of the agency from 2016-23. He has more than 28 years of experience in the environmental, architectural, engineering, construction and management fields. Westby earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming and holds a Civil Professional Engineering license and a certificate in public management.
“I am grateful to the Transportation Commission for doing such a thorough search and for advancing three highly qualified candidates for my consideration,” Gordon said in a news release. “Darin has shown himself to be a strong leader while serving in the interim role. His experience as an administrator, in law enforcement, and as an engineer will be critical as he works to advance WYDOT’s mission.”
Westby thanked the commission and the governor for their support in allowing him to take on the role and noted he has spent the last four months learning the agency’s mission as well as its significant impact on the state.
“I have found that WYDOT has very important programs and a great team of amazing people,” Westby said in the release. “Our first goal will be to strengthen WYDOT’s workforce by eliminating the staggering number of vacancies, which should lighten the burden of our existing passionate, but overworked team. The second goal will be to shore up the stateside funding streams to ensure we are maximizing our ability to meet today’s transportation and infrastructure challenges.”
WYDOT is the state of Wyoming’s largest agency, with roughly 2,000 employees. Its broad responsibilities include maintaining highways, providing law enforcement on the roadways, supporting aviation and providing motor vehicle and driver licensing services.
