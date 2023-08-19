Wyoming Humanities opens new round of statewide grants
Nonprofit organizations across the state can apply for a new round of grants of up to $10,000 through Wyoming Humanities.
Wyoming Crossroads Grants are part of an initiative to apply humanities perspectives locally to help the state realize growth out of change. Wyoming Humanities has taken the lead in this multi-faceted statewide campaign to dig deep into the themes of Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change.
Wyoming Humanities has awarded hundreds of thousands in Wyoming Crossroads Grants since its inception.
These grants will support various public humanities projects related to either programming or publications. Applications are due Oct. 6.
The aim of the grant funding is to serve the three primary goals:
increase Wyoming’s intellectual, community, social and civic wealth as the state restructures its economy;
apply humanities programming in new and innovative ways to reach audiences that do not typically engage in public humanities; and
develop new partnerships with groups and associations not typically considered “humanities” or cultural organizations.
“I’ve heard from people asking whether they should apply or whether they fit the criteria,” said Chloe Flagg, the director of grants and programming with Wyoming Humanities. “The quick answer is often a resounding ‘yes’ – and if they have any questions, they should absolutely speak with us about these opportunities.”
Wyo. senators blast BLM's Rock Springs plan as 'land grab'
CASPER — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., blasted the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Draft Resource Management Plan that it released Thursday.
In the announcement, the BLM stated that over 1.8 million acres of land in Wyoming, managed by the Rock Springs Field Office, would be given special designation as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.
“The Biden administration continues to attack our Wyoming way of life. The latest hit job from the Bureau of Land Management aims to take control of 1.8 million acres of land in Wyoming,” Barrasso said in a news release. "This blatant land grab completely dismisses practical solutions proposed by local land managers, local agencies, and the people who live and work on this land."
The BLM has opened a 90-day public comment period, which closes Nov. 16. For those interested in leaving a comment, information can be found at tinyurl.com/blm-rock-springs.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.