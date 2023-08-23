UW ROTC cadets to test football game cannon
During the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 23, don’t be surprised to hear some noise coming from the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict.
Instead, starting at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, UW ROTC Cowboy Battalion cadets will be testing new rounds in the M116 75mm Pack Howitzer that they shoot off when the Pokes score on football weekends.
“We have a batch of new rounds and want to make sure there aren’t any issues before the first game,” said Maj. Chris Wilson, the Cowboy Battalion’s executive officer, in a news release. “We just want to let people know so they’re not unduly alarmed.”
Wyoming Humanities opens new round of statewide grants
Nonprofit organizations across the state can apply for a new round of grants of up to $10,000 through Wyoming Humanities.
Wyoming Crossroads Grants are part of an initiative to apply humanities perspectives locally to help the state realize growth out of change. Wyoming Humanities has taken the lead in this multi-faceted statewide campaign to dig deep into the themes of Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change.
Wyoming Humanities has awarded hundreds of thousands in Wyoming Crossroads Grants since its inception.
These grants will support various public humanities projects related to either programming or publications. Applications are due Oct. 6.
The aim of the grant funding is to serve the three primary goals:
- • increase Wyoming’s intellectual, community, social and civic wealth as the state restructures its economy;
- • apply humanities programming in new and innovative ways to reach audiences that do not typically engage in public humanities; and
- • develop new partnerships with groups and associations not typically considered “humanities” or cultural organizations.
“I’ve heard from people asking whether they should apply or whether they fit the criteria,” said Chloe Flagg, the director of grants and programming with Wyoming Humanities. “The quick answer is often a resounding ‘yes’ — and if they have any questions, they should absolutely speak with us about these opportunities.”
To apply for the grant or to get more details, visit thinkwy.org/grants or email chloe@thinkwy.org.
Gasoline prices down slightly in Wyoming
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are down 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 31.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.55, while the highest was $4.99, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
