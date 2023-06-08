Picking up after dogs is a civic duty, and enforceable
Recently, the city of Laramie has received complaints regarding the problem of dog feces being left behind on private property, in the downtown and in public parks by dog owners, according to a news release.
Failing to remove dog waste from private and public property is an inappropriate, unsanitary act and is a violation of Laramie Ordinance 6.06.050.
Leaving dog waste behind is a subject many do not have any concern with, however, there are many misconceptions about this issue. Leaving dog feces on a grassy area does not act as a fertilizer, in fact, due to the high acidity of the feces left unattended it could lead to areas of “burned” dead grass. Fecal matter produced by dogs can contain harmful bacteria and parasites and, when left on the ground or grassy areas, can leave behind these pathogens, potentially causing harm animals and humans alike.
In addition to this potential for the spread of disease, studies have shown that in times of flooding, left behind animal waste can contribute to bacterial contamination of watersheds.
Instead of leaving behind this animal waste, be sure to have a dog waste disposal bag to pick up after pets. Reusing a plastic grocery bag is just as effective if a disposal bag is not available. Once the feces is picked up, make sure to dispose of the waste in a garbage or refuse disposal can. While it is not a violation of city ordinance to leave dog’s fecal matter in the owner’s personal yard or property, leaving it behind and failing to properly dispose of it in a refuse disposal on public or private property is in violation of city code.
For further questions, Todd Feezer, assistant city manager at 307-721-5304 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org; or Scott Hunter, parks manager at 307-721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org.
Laramie Youth Council application deadline extended
The city of Laramie is accepting applications through the summer or until filled to be a part of the Laramie Youth Council for the 2023-24 school year.
The council is open to students who are 14-19 years old and attending school in Albany County. Activities include attending monthly meetings, working on projects that benefit the Laramie community and learning about local government.
Completed applications can be submitted via email at clerk@cityoflaramie.org. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 307-721-5220.
Collection of 19th century weapons donated to museum
CHEYENNE — Thanks to the generosity of a local donor, the Wyoming State Museum recently acquired a collection of 19th-century firearms, edged weapons and associated accessories.
The collection contains several one-of-a-kind artifacts, such as an engraved and inlaid Sharps 1863 carbine, an Austrian Schutzen percussion target rifle possibly created for a royal family member and an elaborately engraved and carved German Jaeger hunting rifle.
The donation also features several U.S. military firearms in pristine condition. Springfield Trapdoor rifles and carbines represented here were in common usage on the Wyoming frontier after adoption by the military in 1873.
Edged weapons include variations of bayonets for the Springfield firearms, swords issued to infantry and cavalry officers, and a rare 1880 Springfield hunting knife.
Evan Green, the museum’s volunteer firearms historian, noted that all artifacts in the collection are representative of items in use in Wyoming in the frontier era.
This major collection adds significant artifacts to the museum’s mission of preserving and interpreting artifacts from Wyoming’s past.
While there is no plan for an exhibit of these artifacts in the near future, they will be featured in the museum’s Firearms Friday video series, which is available via the YouTube link on the museum’s website at tinyurl.com/historicweapons.
A video specifically about this donation can be found at tinyurl.com/historic-weapons-donation.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle