Laramie attorney recognized for pro bono service
The Wyoming State Bar has announced that Nila Jeanne Core, an attorney from Laramie, has received a 2023 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients.
Angie Dorsch, executive director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award at last week’s Pro Bono Luncheon which was hosted in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Laramie, according to a news release. The nomination for the award was also submitted by Dorsch.
Core was recognized for her commitment and dedication to providing answers and pro bono legal advice through the Wyoming Free Legal Answers website. She has helped more than 190 clients — 95 in the past year alone. Of the thousands of attorneys across the nation who volunteer for the Free Legal Answers platform, Core is among the few recognized by the American Bar Association as a Free Legal Answers Pro Bono Leader. In the nomination, Dorsch described the tireless efforts of Core to help clients who would otherwise lack access to an attorney.
Core has been practicing law in Wyoming since 2019. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law and is licensed to practice in Wyoming and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
‘Trash 2 Treasures’ garage sale fundraiser scheduled
The popular University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual “Trash 2 Treasures” (T2T) fundraiser for the campus and Laramie communities is back again this month.
The team’s “biggest garage sale of the year” fundraiser is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Summit View Parking Lot east of War Memorial Stadium, located on the corner of 22nd Street and Willett Drive.
The sale will offer quality furniture and appliances for incoming and returning students, and others looking to furnish their homes, apartments or residence halls at an affordable cost. Many other “treasures” will be available. UW Nordic ski team members have collected items throughout the summer.
“Select items will be sold for 50% off at 1 p.m.,” said Christi Boggs, co-head coach with Rachel Watson. “And, at 2 p.m., many items will be available by donation until we have them packed away.”
As a way to reduce unnecessary waste and to provide quality items for sale, UW’s Nordic ski team founded the T2T program in 2013. The environmental fundraiser is in conjunction with SNOW (Skiers Nordic of Wyoming), the UW Sustainability Club, UW SLCE (Service, Leadership and Community Engagement) and The Cottage at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
All proceeds help fund the team’s travels this season, including to the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships next March at the Winter Olympics venue in Lake Placid, New York.
For more information, follow the UW Nordic ski team on Facebook.
From Laramie Boomerang
