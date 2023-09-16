Wyoming students encouraged to apply for Daniels Scholarship Program
DENVER — The Daniels Fund has opened applications for the Daniels Scholarship Program, providing a "life-changing opportunity for students looking to pursue their higher education dreams," according to a news release.
Wyoming high school seniors are encouraged to apply to become a 2024 Daniels Scholar at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST Oct. 15.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship can be used at any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. The Daniels Fund expects to award approximately 200 scholarships to the graduating class of 2024 in March. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $250 million to over 5,000 scholars.
High school seniors in Wyoming, as well as Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, are eligible to apply.
“Bill Daniels believed a great education can be game-changing for young people with great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” Daniels Fund President and CEO Hanna Skandera said in a news release. “We look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders, and the positive impact they will make with this opportunity.”
Eligibility requirements:
- Be a graduating high school senior.
- Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico or Utah.
- Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.
- Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
- Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required).
- The applicant's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less on their 2022 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents; visit the Daniels Fund website for specific details and examples.
What the scholarship covers:
Daniels Scholars will receive a full ride if they attend a partner school within Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. A full list of partner schools is available at DanielsFund.org/partnerschools. Scholars who choose to attend a school outside the Daniels Fund’s four-state region can receive up to $100,000 over four years for educational expenses. Scholars attending schools within the four-state region outside of the partnership agreement can receive $30,000 over four years for educational expenses.
All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities and career development.
Lummis, Newhouse bill would stop changes to Endangered Species Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Congressional Western Caucus Chair Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., introduced legislation to prevent the Departments of the Interior and Commerce from finalizing three rule proposals and retain the Trump-era regulations within the Endangered Species Act.
If passed, the legislation would preserve legal clarity to landowners and businesses out West while also ensuring that the ESA effectively manages wildlife, a Western Caucus news release said.
“Abandoning clear and well-functioning Trump-era reforms in favor of a one-size-fits-all mandate from disconnected Washington bureaucrats underscores just how out of touch this administration is with western priorities,” Lummis said in the release. “Our landowners and ranchers need certainty, not unnecessary regulatory headaches. This administration continues to tout confusing and less effective policies that ultimately hurt the West. The Biden administration needs to stop this big government exercise of forgoing a solution in search of a problem and stick with what is already working.”
In 2019, the Trump administration finalized changes to the Endangered Species Act that added more flexibility for affected stakeholders while also ensuring species’ recovery plans take a tailored and targeted approach, according to the Western Caucus news release. Last month, the Biden administration moved to repeal and replace these changes.
The legislation in the Senate is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and 15 other Republican senators. The House bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
