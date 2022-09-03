Laramie’s looking for a few good young people
The city of Laramie is seeking applications for Laramie Youth Council.
The council is open to young people ages 14-19 who attend school or live in Albany County. The group meets once a month or more often as needed.
The Youth Council was created to build awareness and involvement in local government, community service and relevant issues facing youth today. Successful members will share a willingness to serve their community and a desire to learn about and participate in local governance operations.
For more information or to get an application, visit cityoflaramie.org/youthcouncil. Completed applications can be emailed to clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
Celebrate an important historic milestone Tuesday
Celebrate Wyoming history and enjoy conversation with old and new friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 319 S. 2nd St. in Laramie.
The Wyoming Council on Women is celebrating 152 years of women voting in Wyoming, which happened 50 years before women all across the United States were given the right to vote.
Louisa Swain and other historic costumed characters will attend the event, along with representations of other pioneering women.
Light refreshments will be served at this free-to-attend celebrations, and all are welcome.
City fogging for late-season skeeters
Locals in and around Laramie may have noticed growing swarms of mosquitoes over the past week or so as recent heavy rains and high temperatures have contributed to a late-season hatch of floodwater mosquitoes, according to the city of Laramie.
“While this species is not our local vector of West Nile, it can be a nuisance during outdoor activities,” the city says in a press release.
That’s why the city’s mosquito control department continues to monitor populations of the insects and has temporarily resumed evening fogging to help alleviate the problem.
For more on the fogging and other mosquito-related information, visit cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5056.
Local group seeks volunteers to be foster grandparents
Foster Grandparents of Wyoming is seeking volunteers ages 55 and older who want to make a difference in their community while working with local children.
Volunteers to be foster grandparents will earn a tax-free stipend for their time, along with mileage reimbursement and other benefits while tutoring and mentoring in area school settings.
A background check is required.
For more information or to learn how to become a foster grandparent, visit fostergrandparentswy.org or call 307-223-1051.
State gets grant to help adults reentering the workforce
GILLETTE (WNE) — The state has received a grant to help adults who are re-entering the workforce after being released from prison.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.
Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services before and after release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully re-enter their communities and the labor force.
The grant is job-driven and builds connections with local employers who enable returning citizens to secure employment, while advancing equity for individuals —including incarcerated women— who face significant barriers to labor market re-entry.
Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services, said the state will teach returning citizens skills such as job readiness, employability, digital literacy and job search strategies.
“The grant also provides for additional occupational training, leading to industry-recognized credentials to reduce the likelihood of recidivism,” Cooley said in a press release.
Both agencies will work in collaboration to serve 400 participants over the three-year course of the grant.
“The Department of Corrections is very appreciative of the collaboration with the Department of Workforce Services,” said Dan Shannon, director of the Department of Corrections. “Our common goal of public safety is a key factor and this partnership will provide those confined a validated opportunity for success when returning to our communities.”
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen wins Miss Rodeo Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023.
Cook will be the fourth Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo to hold the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title.
She has dedicated her year as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen working to empower young women. Currently pursuing a degree in elementary education from Chadron State College, Cook partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to run a “Just for Girls” fishing camp this summer.
The experience, she said, allowed her to empower young girls and learn their stories.
“As a rodeo queen, I am not only an ambassador for the sport of rodeo but I like to reach out to those little girls because I was in their shoes once…” Cook said. “Now, I get to be that for little girls [across] the state of Wyoming.”
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week.
As next year’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Foundation as well as several award items, including a saddle, silver spurs, belt buckle and several pairs of chaps. She will also accompany the current queen to the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November.
Cook’s reign officially begins Jan. 1, 2023. She is looking forward to traveling across the state, meeting with other rodeo queens and representing the Cowboy State at up to 300 regional rodeos.